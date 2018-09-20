ANDERSON CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Officials said Thursday that there have been four confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in Anderson County birds this week.
A press release says the birds were located near the following intersections:
- North Avenue and Main Street
- Camson Rd. and Hembree Rd.
- Porter Rd. and Central Road
- Cherry Street Extension and Woodhaven Dr. in Pendleton
Various organizations will begin spraying the affected areas within a one mile radius of the locations on the night of Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23.
The procedure will also include the placement of larvicide briquettes in standing water.
Officials say there are no reported human cases of West Nile in Anderson county.
A CodeRed message will be sent to residents within the one mile radius affected by the spraying.
A reminder of the most effective ways to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile are as follows:
- Repellents help keep mosquitoes from biting. Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions.
- Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes.
- Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, including flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths, old car tires, rain gutters and pet bowls.
- Wearing light-colored clothing to cover the skin reduces the risk of bites.
