ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Four new avian cases of West Nile Virus were confirmed in the Upstate on Thursday.
One case was in Pickens County. Officials said the infected bird was located near the intersection of Hwy 93 and Orchard Drive and Lake Drive, between Easley and Liberty.
Pickens County Emergency Management said they are working in coordination with Gregory Pest Solutions to spray the area within a one-mile radius of where the dead bird was found. The spraying is expected to take place at dusk on Friday.
Three new cases were also confirmed in dead birds found in Anderson County. Emergency Management officials said the birds were located near the following intersections:
- A.M. Ellison Rd. and Hwy. 81 N. Anderson, SC
- Chestnut Springs and Mountain View Rd. Williamston, SC
- Hwy. 86 and Hwy. 81 N. Easley, SC
Anderson County is also working with Gregory Pest Solutions to spray areas within a one-mile radius of these locations. The spraying is expected to begin Friday night and continue into Saturday morning.
Officials said the water-based Aquareslin pesticide used during spraying does not pose a health risk to humans or animals but beekeepers with hives in the area should arrange to relocate and/or cover hives until spraying has been completed.
Officials said these most effective ways to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile Virus:
- Repellents help keep mosquitoes from biting. Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions.
- Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes.
- Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, including flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths, old car tires, rain gutters and pet bowls.
- Wearing light-colored clothing to cover the skin reduces the risk of bites.
