COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday that the coronavirus has claimed four more lives in the state, including one person from Anderson.
This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 26.
The four people who died were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions. They were residents of Anderson, Beaufort, Lee, and Richland counties.
DHEC also reported 210 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina. The total number statewide is 1,293 cases in 43 counties.
The Upstate saw 8 new cases in Anderson, 23 in Greenville, 1 in Greenwood, 1 in Laurens, and 8 in Spartanburg County.
