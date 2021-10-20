GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Alex Murdaugh case has garnered national and international attention and our Cody Alcorn has been covering the case since the beginning.
There are six active investigations that are tied to the Murdaugh family and while no suspect has been named in connection to the death of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, Murdaugh is considered a person of interest.
Murdaugh was also living at a rehab facility because of an on-going opioid addiction before he was arrested Oct. 16 at the facility in Orange County, Florida.
In a four-part series, Alcorn sat down for an exclusive one-on-one with one of Murdaugh’s attorney, Jim Griffin.
In Part 1 of the interview, Griffin addresses the allegations against Murdaugh, which include insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report.
Murdaugh is accused of hiring his alleged drug dealer, Curtis Edward Smith, and fake his own killing by having Smith shoot him in the head.
In Part 2 of the series, Griffin speaks about the night Murdaugh was shot by Smith in the insurance fraud scheme.
In Part 3 of the series, Griffin speaks on the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach, who was killed while on a boat in Beaufort County that slammed into a bridge in February of 2019. Murdaugh’s son Paul was charged with boating under the influence causing and BUI causing great bodily harm.
Paul pleaded not guilty to the charges and a wrongful death lawsuit was filed that named Alex and Paul. The week the hearing was scheduled for that case, Paula and Maggie were found dead.
In Part 4 of the series, Griffin continues to speak on Murdaugh facing insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report.
