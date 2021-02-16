GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Four years later and a Upstate family continues their search for a loved one.
Chaka Jay Wood was reported missing February 15, 2017. She was last seen approximately 5:30 p.m. that day.
Chaka’s mother, Barbara Wood, says the pain of not knowing her daughter’s whereabouts has been a constant pain with every passing second. “A knife has went through my heart because I miss her so much.”
Law enforcement has been contacted, fliers have been circulated. However, the search has been unsuccessful so far.
“I got with the police but they say no crime has been committed. So, each day it’s just a prayer going up to heaven asking the Lord to bring her home safe.”
“Anybody whose had a child, you feel the emptiness. Anyone that has children after the four years she hasn’t been seen, surely they want to see their mother, surely they want to be able to run and hug their mother,” she added.
If you have any information on her, or her whereabouts, please contact the City of Gaffney Police Department at (864)-487-8115 or (864)206-3309.
