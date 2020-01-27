WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning at an address on Westminster Highway, that left one injured.
One victim was taken to the hospital. Deputies say that four suspects have now been arrested for their role in the shooting.
Deputies were dispatched to an address on Westminster Highway just before 5 a.m., when they arrived, they located a victim who was shot in the upper torso.
Later, officers from the Walhalla Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 28 at Highway 11 near Walhalla and West Union. Four people were taken into custody.
Deputies have charged the four suspects with the following:
- Burriss Tyune Deangelo, 21 years old, Anderson, SC, one count of Accessory after the Fact of a Felony
- Malik Laheddrick Jaton Fort, 19 years old, Anderson, SC, one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime
- Marquis Olander Miller, 22 years old, Anderson, SC, one count of Accessory after the Fact of a Felony
- Alantez Kezhaun Demi Rice, 19 years old, Anderson, SC, one count of Accessory after the Fact of a Felony
