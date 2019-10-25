ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Friday morning, employees at the Asheville Regional Airport experienced some trouble with a extraordinarily large flocks of starlings, they reported to media.
The starlings landed on the airfield in the morning, causing an operational hazard for aircraft takeoffs and landings. The airport says they immediately implemented its wildlife management plan for this type of situation, which included use of scare tactics to scatter the birds.
Confirming that thousands of birds landed on the airfield this morning. Airport ops working diligently to disperse the flocks. Passengers should stay in touch with their airlines for changes to flight schedules, as some flights are delayed. 10/25/19 10:53am— Asheville Airport (@flyavlnow) October 25, 2019
This however, this proved ineffective.
The airport implemented additional wildlife management for the stubborn visitors. Passengers were briefly asked to follow their airlines regarding the status of their flights.
Around 11:13 a.m. the birds were successfully dispersed and flights continued operating.
11:13am 10/25/19 UPDATE: The thousands of birds that landed on the airfield have been successfully dispersed. Flights are operating. Airport ops crews will maintain a presence on the airfield throughout the day to insure the situation is resolved.— Asheville Airport (@flyavlnow) October 25, 2019
