GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina will have additional newscasts throughout the weekend of December 8 - 9 as a major winter storm is expected to impact the area.
Click here to read the latest forecast.
Below is the newscast schedule:
SATURDAY:
- 6 p.m.
- 10 p.m.
SUNDAY:
- 6 a.m. until the threat subsides
- 12 p.m.
- 8 p.m. (or after NFL football coverage ends)
- 10 p.m.
- 11 p.m.
We will also cut-in to programming as needed with important updates as needed for the duration of the storm.
You can watch on-air and via the FOX Carolina mobile app if you lose power during the storm.
