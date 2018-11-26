Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- It is the time of year when giving back matters most, especially to those in need.
The holiday season can be tough for families who do not have the resources to give their children the gifts they wish to.
FOX Carolina and Hot 98.1 teamed up this year for a holiday toy drive for children in need at the Julie Valentine Center. The toy drive will take place this week, November 26 thru November 30. The goal is to stuff the truck with toys for children in need.
Multiple locations will be available to drop off any donations in the Upstate:
Monday, November 26th : Walmart – 1451 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC 29607
Tuesday, November 27th : Walmart – 115 Rolling Hills Circle, Easley, SC 29640
Wednesday, November 28th: Walmart – 14055 E Wade Hampton Blvd, Greer, SC 29651
Thursday, November 29th: Walmart – 141 Dorman Centre Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29301
Friday, November 30th: Walmart – 651 Hwy 28 Bypass, Anderson, SC 29624
For more information on the toy drive, visit the Julie Valentine Center website: https://www.julievalentinecenter.org/
