GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – FOX Carolina and the Salvation Army teamed up to raise money for those in need this Christmas and holiday season!
By coming together for a great cause, we raised $721.03 during the FOX Carolina Kettle Drive at the Haywood Mall from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday!
With this money, the Salvation Army says it will be able to do the following this Christmas season:
- Provide safe, warm shelter and three meals per day for 17 nights or,
- Provide food boxes to 20 families that will feed them for four days or,
- Help a family with rent for one month to keep them from homelessness or,
- Award a scholarship to a child to attend the Boys and Girls Club for 10 weeks
This amount doesn’t include the amount donated to the electronic kettle!
