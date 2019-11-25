Toy Drive art

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina and Hot 98.1 are teaming up for a Christmas toy drive to benefit kids at the Julie Valentine Center.

The drive will run from Monday, December 2 – Friday, December 6.

Dex and Barbie T will broadcast live at a different Walmart each day that week from 6am – 7pm.

To donate, just drop by one of those Walmart locations (listed below) or purchase from one of these two online wish lists:

  1. Amazon list 
  2. Walmart list

Toy Drive Locations:

  • Mon, Dec 2: Walmart @ 141 Dorman Centre Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29301
  • Tue, Dec 3: Walmart @ 3027 Wade Hampton Blvd, Taylors, SC 29687
  • Wed, Dec 4: Walmart @ 1451 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC 29607
  • Thu, Dec 5: Walmart @ 115 Rolling Hills Circle, Easley, SC 29640
  • Fri, Dec 6: Walmart @ 3812 Liberty Highway, Anderson, SC 29621

For more information, click here.

