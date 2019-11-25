GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina and Hot 98.1 are teaming up for a Christmas toy drive to benefit kids at the Julie Valentine Center.
The drive will run from Monday, December 2 – Friday, December 6.
Dex and Barbie T will broadcast live at a different Walmart each day that week from 6am – 7pm.
To donate, just drop by one of those Walmart locations (listed below) or purchase from one of these two online wish lists:
Toy Drive Locations:
- Mon, Dec 2: Walmart @ 141 Dorman Centre Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29301
- Tue, Dec 3: Walmart @ 3027 Wade Hampton Blvd, Taylors, SC 29687
- Wed, Dec 4: Walmart @ 1451 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC 29607
- Thu, Dec 5: Walmart @ 115 Rolling Hills Circle, Easley, SC 29640
- Fri, Dec 6: Walmart @ 3812 Liberty Highway, Anderson, SC 29621
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.