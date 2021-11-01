GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday is Election Day and FOX Carolina is covering all of the races around the area.
We will have results as they come in throughout the day, so be sure to stay with us as we update our coverage.
Polls open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. in South Carolina, 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina and 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. in Georgia.
Some of the biggest races we are following include the Spartanburg Mayoral race, the Hendersonville Mayoral race and a vote on a Sales Tax Referendum in Union County.
To find all of our coverage and see updated results, you can visit: FOX Carolina: Politics New
