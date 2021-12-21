GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Programming will be altered some for Christmas Eve on FOX Carolina.
Below is our schedule beginning this Friday morning:
4:30 a.m.: People Day Delay
5 a.m.: Southern Living: Idea House
5:30 a.m.: Real Simple Holidays
6:00 a.m.: BH&G Gardens Holiday Show
6:30 a.m.: Allrecipes Make It Merry!
7 a.m.-9 a.m.: FOX Carolina The Morning News
Regularly scheduled programming will follow until 4 p.m. when Southern Living Idea House will air at 4 p.m., Real Simple Holidays will air at 4:30 p.m., BH&G Gardens Holiday show will air at 5 p.m. and Allrecipes Make It Merry will air at 5:30 p.m.
6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: The Six O' Clock News
10 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: The Ten O' Clock News
The news will then be followed by the First Presbyterian Church Christmas Eve service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.