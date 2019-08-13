SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A benefit blood drive will be taking place across the Upstate to support a Spartanburg County deputy's teenage daughter, who is battling stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The daughter of one of Spartanburg's finest is un…
All of the blood donated in Jordan Freemen's honor, will help replace the blood that she needed and will help to offset the family's medical costs.
The blood connection will have 4 blood mobiles deployed on Monday, one at the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, one at the Spartanburg County Detention Center, one at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, and one at the FOX Carolina News station along Pelham Road.
You can donate on Monday, August 19 between 2 pm and 7 pm.
If you wish to know more about The Blood Connection's donor benefit plan, you can do so here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.