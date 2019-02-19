GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -
FOX Carolina is teaming up with HOT 98.1 to help with “The Cinderella Project."
We want to help provide prom dresses for local teenage girls, who might not otherwise be able to afford to go to their prom.
To make this a success, we need your help with donations.
You can donate a gently used formal dress at any of the following locations. All sizes and styles are needed.
The Cinderella Project is also in great need of prom night accessories for these young women, so you can donate shoes, purses, jewelry, etc.
Once the donations are collected, teens can shop on the dates listed toward the bottom of this page. They will need a valid student ID to get a dress. Each student will be limited to one dress.
You can drop-off a donation at the following locations during regular business hours:
Anderson County – Collecting until March 2:
- McIntosh Sherard Sullivan & Brousseau - 138 N. Main St.
Greenville County – Collecting until March 30:
- FOX Carolina -21 Interstate Court
- Summit Media - 220 N Main St #402
- Savvy Retail Therapy - 1803 Augusta St., Ste. E
- JLG Nearly New Shop - 118 Greenacre Rd.
- Christophillis & Gallivan - 420 E. Park Ave., Ste. 301
Greenwood County – Collecting until March 30:
- Two Timers Consignment Shop - 115 E. Hampton Ave., Hampton Place Shopping Center
- McDonald, Patrick, Poston, Hemphill, & Roper - 414 Main St.
- Powers Law, LLC - 215 Park Ave.
- Sunny 103.5 FM & Rejoice 1090 AM - 210 Montague Ave.
Abbeville County – Collecting until March 30:
- Hite and Stone Law Firm - 100 E. Pickens St., Abbeville
SHOPPING DATES AND LOCATIONS
After all dresses and accessories are collected, students are invited to come out and shop for what they need for prom – and it’s free!
Each student must have a valid student ID to shop at the event. There is a limit of one dress per person.
Anderson
- March 2, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Anderson County Library
- 300 N. McDuffie St.
Greenville
- March 30, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Aldersgate United Methodist church
- 7 Shannon Dr.
Greenwood
- March 30, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Main Street United Methodist Church
- 211 N. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.