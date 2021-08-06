FOX Carolina to air two Jacksonville Jaguars games this preseason 

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – FOX Carolina is your home for Jacksonville Jaguars football this preseason!
Two of the franchise’s three preseason games will air only on FOX Carolina. The Jaguars will take on the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. and then the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m.
The two games will also be the NFL debut for two Clemson legends in Heisman trophy winner and first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and first-team All-American running back Travis Etienne, Jr.
Be sure to tune in to FOX Carolina for all the action!
