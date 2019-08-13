SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A benefit blood drive will be taking place across the Upstate to support a Spartanburg County deputy's teenage daughter, who is battling stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

All of the blood donated in Jordan Freemen's honor, will help replace the blood that she needed and will help to offset the family's medical costs.

The blood connection will have 4 blood mobiles deployed on Monday, one at the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, one at the Spartanburg County Detention Center, one at the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, and one at the FOX Carolina News station along Pelham Road.

You can donate on Monday, August 19 between 2 pm and 7 pm.

If you wish to know more about The Blood Connection's donor benefit plan, you can do so here.

