GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- As many companies face work flow changes due to the pandemic, our station is no exception.
FOX Carolina's Cody Alcorn will be practicing social distancing by anchoring from our outdoor studio, that was built to keep employees safe and separate during this time.
We have been practicing social distancing since this all started, but now, with our outdoor studio we can bring your all your local news with further piece of mind to keep our employees safe and healthy.
