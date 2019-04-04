GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- On a bright sunny Thursday morning, just before FOX Carolina Anchor Ted Phaeton headed to commercial break a fiery streak made a guest appearance on The Morning News.
The FOX Carolina tower camera caught it and it also interrupted reporter Joe Gagnon's interviews.
“The person we were interviewing said ‘What’s that in the sky?’ And so I looked, and my photographer Ariel looked," he said.
Ariel Schiller is a photojournalist with FOX Carolina News.
“I just look up and I was like ‘Wow what is that?’” she said.
The unexpected sighting is something they had never seen before.
“It was just a little white circle and a little green circle flashing between them and then an orange tail," Gagnon said.
They both say the fiery streak moved at a steady place.
“Sometimes people call in and say ‘I think I just saw a UFO, but- I couldn’t really figure out if it were a plane, or anything like that or a meteor," Schiller said.
She knew it couldn't be a UFO and she's right - the streak in the sky is a meteor.
“It’s usually made out of rock or metal. It’s leftover remnants of the formation of the solar system," Dr. David Moffett said.
He's a professor, physics chair, and an astronomer at Furman University in Greenville County.
“The larger the meteor, the bigger the fireball it is as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere," Moffett said.
The video from the FOX Carolina tower camera went viral Thursday with thousands of views and hundreds of reactions to the meteor.
“The ones that you see, like the one your camera caught are relatively rare," Moffett said.
The professor also said metal pieces of a meteor are actually called meteorites once they hit the ground.
“I’ve seen some really spectacular ones," Moffett said.
And our FOX Carolina tower camera caught a spectacular meteor too.
