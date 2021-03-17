Roof Damage

Dylan Wilcox's roof damage.
GREENVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) - The Fox Carolina Weather Team has suggestions for what to do to get prepared for Thursday's severe weather.
 
To start, here's a list of items you can pick up from the store ahead of time:
 
• Batteries
• Gas Can (and fill it!)
• Power Bank
• Cell Phone Charger Pack
• Flashlight
• Extra non-perishable food and water
 
 
The manager of Northern Tool + Equipment, in Greenville, says he also can't keep generators on the shelves.
 
Brett Maynard, of Greenville, purchased one as a back-up for his restaurant and home.
 
"After going through the hurricanes this past October, I just figured I should get a head start on the game," Maynard said.
 
He knows all, too well what happens when you don't prepare for a storm. Maynard was hit by an ice storm two years ago.
 
"Our restaurant lost power for two-and-a-half days," Maynard said, "We lost about $5,000 worth of food."
 
Dylan Wilcox, of Traveler's Rest, is also preparing as he was also hit by a storm and the tornado in Clemson last year—the first year he moved in.
 
"The gutters were all dinged up on one side of the house. And the put all, new gutters, new roof. Skylights had dents on them," Wilcox said.
 
He remembers running for shelter at Clemson.
 
"I was on the third floor. So, I ran down the stairs, closed myself in the bathroom, and kind of waited for the worst to pass because it was just sideways wain—the craziest wind ever seen," said Wilcox.
 
Fox Carolina's Weather Team says bathrooms are a good place to shelter, as well as closets too. And you should talk to your loved ones about a plan for where to go in your home, as this storm could bring tornados, wind damage, and hail.
 
If you have a basement, head there and away from windows. And protect your head.
 
Wilcox says he's prepared this time. He even purchased a weather radio to make sure he wakes up in the event of severe weather. He says if he hadn't gotten the alert on his phone, the situation would have been way worse.
 
"Have a means of getting alerts. Make sure that you can be awoken in the middle of the night, if you're a heavy sleeper, so you can get to safety," Wilcox said.
 
You can download the Fox Carolina app to get our weather alerts.
 
And another tip, if you're going to be working or at school tomorrow, have a plan for where you will shelter there too. And retailers open should have a shelter plan for customers who may be shopping in the store. And be sure to park your cars in a garage or somewhere safe from obstructions.

