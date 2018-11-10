CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The winners of the 2018 RTDNAC/AP awards have been announced, and a member of the FOX Carolina crew brings home a win to the Upstate!
At the award ceremony held Saturday evening at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the FOX Carolina sports team took home the win in the Sports Special category for the "Rematch: Clemson vs. Alabama".
FOX Carolina sports director Aaron Cheslock, sports reporter Shannon Sommerville, news director Kelly Boan, chief photographer Mark Warren, and production manager Ryan Sloan were honored for their work on the special at the ceremony. Cheslock was also named runner-up for TV Sportscaster of the Year in the TV I category.
WHNS-TV/FOX Carolina competes in the TV I category for awards from the Radio, Television, and Digital Newsroom Association of the Carolinas (RTDNAC) and in regional Associated Press (AP) competitions annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.