(FOX NEWS) - Thursday, FOX NEWS reported that President Trump has canceled the annual White House holiday party for the media, saying the decades-old tradition has become, "a victim of his increasingly contentious relationship with major news organizations."
The annual party was considered a significant perk for those covering the White House as well as other reporters in Washington, anchors and commentators.
FOX NEWS says at it's peak of popularity the event was so large there were two back-to-back events, one for broadcast media, the other for print media.
Most reporters considered the biggest fringe benefit a picture-taking session with the president and first lady who would pose with guests and briefly chat with them in front of a White House Christmas tree.
FOX NEWS reports the president held the event last December, but did not pose for pictures.
To read the full story, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.