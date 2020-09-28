(FOX Carolina) - FOX News reported Monday night that police agencies in multiple state were experiencing issues with their 911 systems Monday night.
Several states including including Minnesota, Delaware, Arizona, Indiana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania reported issues. Deputies here locally in Henderson County, NC also reported 911 issues Monday night, but those were quickly resolved.
MORE - Henderson County Sheriff's Office reports issues with 911 system
FOX News shared a tweet from Minneapolis police warning that "The 911 lines are not operational nationwide."
For some agencies, including the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, the issue was quickly resolved.
Earlier in the evening, Microsoft announced that Microsoft 365 was down across the US, and Monday morning, AT&T worked to restore an outage in South Carolina.
No word yet if any of the outages are connected.
