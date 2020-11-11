PARIS (AP) — Saudi officials say two people have been wounded when an explosive device hit a ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at a cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jiddah.
In attendance at the ceremony Wednesday were French, American, British, Italian and Greek officials, according to a joint diplomatic statement.
Saudi state-media quoted a local official saying that a Greek consulate employee and Saudi security man were lightly wounded in the incident.
No one claimed responsibility for the explosion at the cemetery for non-Muslim dead.
France has urged its citizens in the kingdom to be “on maximum alert” amid tensions after an assailant decapitated a French middle school teacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.
