Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, the Reverend Franklin Graham will be in Asheville as part of his Decision America Tar Heel State Tour.
The event will be free, family friendly, and all are welcome to attend.
According to organizers, the program will include performances by Grammy nominated music artist Jeremy Camp and award winning guitarist Dennis Agajanian.
The event will happen Sunday at 4 p.m. at the U.S. Cellular Center.
