ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - More than 5,000 people gathered at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville to hear the words of Franklin Graham, son of the late Billy Graham.
His message was simple: salvation, forgiveness and unity. Given the current political climate in Washington D.C., with both sides placing blame on each other, Graham feels this is a timely message.
In some ways, this was considered his homecoming.
“You know I was born in this city, it really is my home,” Graham said.
Although his message was centered around faith, he didn’t hold back when it came to discussing politics.
"People have asked me if it was a political event. No way is it that. We're here to tell men and women how they can have a relationship with God,” he said.
"I never campaigned for Donald Trump, I didn't do that. Now that he's our President, I think it's very important we support our president where we can,” said Graham.
He has preached in all 50 states over the past three years as part of his Decision America Tour. The next stops will be especially meaningful to him as he goes to eight cities in his home state of North Carolina.
Graham will be sharing a powerful message of hope with people in the Tar Heel state. He will also invite them to join him in praying for their communities and local, state, and national leaders.
“I’ve watched Asheville become one of the top destinations for tourism and relocation. However, many people here are faced with feelings of emptiness, loneliness, and distress. Alcoholism and drug abuse seem to be more and more prevalent,” said Michael Brown, pastor of Crossroads Church in Asheville. “Like most of America, Asheville is in need of spiritual renewal that can only come about through prayer, repentance, and turning to Jesus.”
