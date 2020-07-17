Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - A judge has sentenced a Macon County man to prison for robbing an Asheville Bank at gunpoint in August of 2019.
The DA's office says 41-year-old, William Keith Leonhart, was sentenced to 12 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.
Leonhart pleaded guilty to robbing the First Citizens Bank on Tunnel Road in Asheville on August 5, 2019. Leonhart entered the bank and approached a teller demanding money while armed with a firearm.
Leonhart fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. Law enforcement spotted him the next day and arrested him following a chase in which he was driving a second stolen vehicle in Black Mountain, NC.
The DA's office says in 2013, Leonhart robbed the same bank and at that time received a sentence of 66-89 months.
He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.
