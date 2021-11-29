ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Fraud detectives in Buncombe County need help finding three suspects officials say were seen using a stolen check.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said the suspects may be in the West Asheville or Candler areas.
Anyone with information on the identity of these three people is asked to call Detective T. Jones with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-4448.
MORE NEWS: One person shot on Parnell Road in Anderson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.