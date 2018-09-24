COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The South Carolina Department of Commerce's Office of Innovation said it is working with Build Carolina to create a state-wide program focused around coding education.
SC Codes is designed to provide free access, via internet, to all SC residents looking to learn about and work in technology-related fields.
The first of its kind program is available to anyone with access to the internet; no special downloads are required. The curriculum varies from beginner to advanced and is specifically designed with demands of the state's industries in mind.
"The continued development of South Carolina's digital workforce is critical to ensuring future economic prosperity within our borders," said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. "Our ability to compete in the global economy will rely on the availability of an educated, job-ready technology workforce in South Carolina. SC Codes will help us develop such talent, preparing the citizens of this state for the jobs of tomorrow."
Established in 2016 as a pilot project, SC Codes has become a platform utilizing proprietary technology created by the leadership of the former Greenville-based Iron Yard Academy.
The educational program will also be held in classroom-like sessions hosted through local community partners.
"The beauty of the platform is that anyone who wants to learn to code can access educational resources that are specific to the needs of employers right here in our state," said Lelia King, executive director of Build Carolina. "South Carolina is leading the charge when it comes to removing barriers to technical education, which will have a direct impact on our workforce, our innovative employers and our economy."
Anyone interested in becoming a student, mentor or community partner can find more information here.
