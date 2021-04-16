COLUMBIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Community Vaccination Clinic at Columbia Place Mall held a kickoff Wednesday to provide up to 1000 vaccines a day says DHEC.
The clinic will be opened for eight weeks, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. says DHEC.
DHEC says ages 16 and up will receive free shots of the Pfizer vaccine via drive-thru or walk-in stations.
Appointments and photo IDs are not required to receive the vaccine. The clinic has sign language and Spanish interpreters on site, as well as technology to virtually assist in interpreting any language.
Free Rides are provided by the Comet for everyone who is going to get vaccinated. 65 years or older can call 803-255-7123 to make a reservation with the Comet says DHEC. Everyone else can ride the free fixed routes 55,75, or 501.
