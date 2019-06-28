SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Are you looking to have a beer for a good cause? Well, the Spartanburg Humane Society has you covered!
On Saturday, June 29, head over to the 'Love Where You Live' park on the corner of Spring Street and Main Street for a free outdoor live concert, benefiting the Spartanburg Humane society!
Holliday Brewing will be selling beer and water donated from The Fresh Market to raise money for the dogs. Hire Dynamics will be on hand to help people find jobs and food trucks will be there to offer up great food and donating from every sale to the animals!
But wait there is more!
Bands will be taking the stage to benefit the pups as well! Catch live music between 2 pm and 6 pm and see 4 out of 5 Doctors, the Jack Greer Band, Don Nivens and After School Special!
Dogs will also be on hand after 3 for the chance to be adopted!
