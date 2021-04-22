GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Career Center of the Southeast says its presenting a free drive-thru career fair and community day on Wednesday, April 28.
According to the Career Center, multiple companies and community organizations will attend the event at Haywood Mall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide information on employment opportunities and free community resources.
Drivers will be asked to open the trunk of their car so volunteers can give them free giveaways, employment resources and community resource information.
There is limited space to attend. If interested register at southeastcareercenter.com/careercentercares.
