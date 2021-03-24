GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Humane Society of Greenwood is hosting their "Hop into Spring Adoption Eggstravaganza" this week.
The Humane Society of Greenwood says the goal of the event is to find loving homes for all of their puppies and dogs just in time for spring.
All dogs over 40 pounds will have their adoptions fees completely waived and any dogs or puppies under 40 pounds will have their adoption fees cut in half.
The event will take place from March 26 - April 3 and an appointment is required to meet any animal.
For more information please visit Hop into Spring Adoption Eggstravaganza!
