(FOX CAROLINA) No, this is not a trick. Yes, there will be treats.
QuikTrip will be giving out free ice cream to trick-or-treaters dressed in their costumes on Halloween!
Children 12 years and under will receive a free, vanilla ice-cream cone between 4 and 10 on Halloween night.
All locations nationwide will be participating.
