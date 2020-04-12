TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- If you're looking for a face mask during the pandemic, the City of Travelers Rest is offering free masks, that can be picked up in a drive thru.
Officials say you can pick up free origami masks, that require no sewing from April 14-16, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
The drive through will take place along Trailblazer Park Pavilion, 235 Trailblazer Drive, Travelers Rest.
Ivan Mathena, business development executive for provider Paper Cutters, Inc., provided more information about the masks.
"We partnered with Samaritan Biologics and Jiangmei Wu from Indiana University in order to develop these masks. They are made out of a Solid Bleached Sulphate Poly-coated chipboard. This means that because of the poly-coating, moisture and air flow is not allowed in or out. The masks are origami so they are do-it-yourself, and they fold right up. You can either tape them or use staples to secure their structure and then you can use rubber bands for the ear pieces," Mathena said.
Masks are limited to ten per car.
