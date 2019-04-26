Free Moonlight Movies in Falls Park

Moonlight movies logo (Source: City of Greenville)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Movie lovers! Starting in May, you can watch some of your favorite movies outside on the big screen in Falls Park. 

The City announced they're bringing back the City of Greenville's Fidelity Investments Moonlight Movies, where lovers of classics can enjoy films under the stars! 

Films begin every Wednesday at sundown, though the events start a littler earlier - allowing moviegoers to grab prime spots and participate in movie-themed trivia. 

Poppington's Gourmet Popcorn will be on-site every Wednesday, with food trucks rotating throughout the season! Those wanting to drink alcohol at the event must purchase a $1 wristband. 

Here's a list of the five different movies, and food trucks to be featured: 

May 1

The NeverEnding Story (1984)

Food vendors: Poppington's Gourmet Popcorn & Automatic Taco

May 8

Field of Dreams (1989)

Food vendors: Poppington's Gourmet Popcorn & Kono Pizza

May 15

Mary Poppins (1964)

Food vendors: Poppington's Gourmet Popcorn & Going Coastal

May 22

The Little Rascals (1994)

Food vendors: Poppington's Gourmet Popcorn & We Got the Beets

May 29

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Food vendors: Poppington's Gourmet Popcorn & One Love Fusion Foods

For more on the movies series, you can visit the City of Greenville's events page here

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

