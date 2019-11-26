Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning Thursday, the City of Greenville will be offering free parking at all city-owned parking facilities Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.
The city says the free parking will start at 6 a.m. on Thursday and run until 6 a.m. on Saturday, November 30.
In addition to both Richardson Street Garage and West Washington Street Parking Deck which are always free on weekends, the Broad Street garage will be free Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1.
Shuttle service at Shops at Greenridge:
Also happening this weekend, the Shops at Greenridge is introducing a free shuttle service for shoppers starting on Black Friday and running through Sunday, December 1.
According to a spokesperson for the shopping center, the free service will allow shoppers to park in one place at the shopping center and hop on and off the shuttle at multiple locations around the center rather than having to drive from area to area and re-park each time.
The shuttle will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the designated dates.
The shuttle will continue to be available every Saturday, December 7, 14, and 21, leading up to Christmas.
