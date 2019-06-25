PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - For some students the only healthy meal they get is during the school day. With summer in full swing, a number of Upstate groups are working to provide food.
It's free of charge and has time slots so everyone in need can go and get a healthy and hot breakfast or lunch.
It's easy to find a program near you. All you have to do is type "FOOD" to 877-877 and an automated message will then reply back asking for a zip code.
You enter that and wait a few seconds and it will send a list of places you can get food all summer long.
The text lists addresses, times and the days they are open.
Anderson District One is working to feed kids throughout the summer months, and are having big showings at Wren Elementary School.
They are helping around 2,000 kids a day get healthy meals.
"We talked a lot with the kids and the parents last year and we made changes to our menu so that we have the most popular menu items for our kids over the summer," said Jeff Dopkins, the Director of Student Nutrition.
