Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, April 1, at 7 p.m., Bill Nye the Science Guy will be in Asheville at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at the U.S. Cellular Center Asheville and you can get in for free if you are a student.
EXTREME WEATHER: A Conversation with Bill Nye has limited tickets available thanks to an anonymous supporter available on a first come, first serve basis. There will be 250 tickets available beginning today, Wednesday, March 20 for all students under the age of 18 years old.
Students, 18 years and younger, will receive a free ticket to the event with an accompanying chaperone or adult with a limit of four students per adult. Accompanying adults may purchase a ticket at a 50% discount.
Colleges and local university students may purchase tickets at a 50% discount with a valid student ID card and will be limited to 2 tickets per purchaser.
This talk will be geared towards older audiences, and is suggested for 7th graders and above. Tickets and VIP Passes are on sale now online or at the U.S. Cellular Center Box Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.