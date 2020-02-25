(FOX Carolina) - As we approach springtime, you may notice some of the first trees that bloom have little white flowers, a pungent smell, and are literally popping up everywhere. There's an effort to rid the Upstate of these "Bradford Pear" trees, even though they were once thought of as a great ornamental tree for your yard.
In recent years, it's been realized that the ornamental Bradford Pear can become very invasive to neighboring properties and forests when they become pollinated, and branch off and grow what's known as a wild Callery Pear tree. Dr. David Coyle with Clemson Extension tells us a little more about why these trees are so bad for our area, saying "The Bradford Pear was planted all over the southeast many years ago, still planted today unfortunately. But what they can do is become very invasive, when they’re pollinated by other pear trees, other Bradford pear cultivars pollinate them and the seeds become viable, and then you get these wild Callery Pears that can grow up all over roadsides, pastures, and natural areas across the state. "
When asked what's so bad about this kind of tree impacting local fields and forests, Dr. Coyle said, "Once these trees go wild they grow up these great big thorns, it becomes dangerous for animals and livestock, it becomes a really big nuisance at a really big cost to eradicate and remove from the property."
People can recognize the ornamental Bradford Pear by their look: a trunk that goes into a big, round lollipop-like ball, with a million little white flowers in the spring, green leaves in the summer, and a bright red fall foliage color.
In a new effort, the Clemson Extension network wants people to cut down their Bradford Pear trees to avoid them pollinating and cultivating into the wild, thorny, invasive trees. You can take a picture of yourself with your cut tree, and bring that picture to an event called the Bradford Pear Bounty out in Clemson. In return, you'll get a free replacement tree that is native to the area, as non-invasive.
They're asking that people who want to participate register on the website, cut down their tree (up to 5 trees accepted) then bring their picture with their cut trees to the event at Nettles Park on Saturday, February 29th. You'll be given your replacement trees at the event.
This invasive tree issue is becoming a problem not just in South Carolina, but across the southeast, so while this kind of event has happened in other states, it marks the first time it’s happening around Clemson. For more information on how to register and get your free trees, head to this website and click "register now": https://www.clemson.edu/extension/bradford-pear/index.html
