SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - It’s been a week since Spartanburg Community College president, Dr. Michael Mikota, announced free tuition for the 2021-2022 school. We’re told the outpouring of people wanting to take advantage for this cost-saving measure has been great.
FOX Carolina sat down with Mikota Wednesday evening to learn more about how it. He says this is “this is a game change for Spartanburg County, Union County, and Cherokee County.”
In previous years the college had around 4,500 students that were equivalent to full time status, plus another 5,000 tied into continuing education and other program study areas.
“Just since the announcement last week we had upwards of two thousand new applications,” Mikota said.
This applies to South Carolina and those who work in the state.
We asked if free tuition would go beyond 21-22 school year, Mikota told us at this moment that can’t be promised but it is something he would like to see done.
“We’re going to look at our financials over the course of the next year, and also look at the measurements,” he said.
Although tuition would be free, students will still have to pay fees and book costs. However, there could be some type of relief available based on need.
