GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation announced Thursday they are expanding Cherokee County operations as part of a $13.9 million investment will create 193 new jobs.
FCCC was established in 1995 as a division of Daimler Trucks North America LLC and already employs more than 1,000 team members at its headquarters located at 552 Hyatt Street in Gaffney, S.C.
They manufacture premium chassis for luxury RVs, school buses, commercial buses.
The company's expansion is expected to be completed by early 2022.
People who want to work on the FCCC team should visit Daimler's careers webpage.
