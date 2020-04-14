GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Fresh Market announced a new safety precaution stores that went into place on Tuesday.
The grocery chain is asking all customers to wear face coverings while shopping.
The Fresh Market said their employees have already been wearing face masks since the CDC recommended it.
Additionally, the Fresh Market said they have posted signage alerting shoppers to physical distancing guidance throughout the store, are offering reserved hours for guests in higher risk categories, offering contactless credit card checkout, have started limiting the number of guests in the store, and enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols.
To help keep our communities safe, we are requiring all guests to wear a face covering before entering the store starting April 14.— The Fresh Market (@TheFreshMarket) April 11, 2020
Need to make one? Visit the CDC website: https://t.co/bOipjZgsCM
Thank you for your continued support and loyalty. pic.twitter.com/yoHxq42u1v
