COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina women’s basketball freshman Raven Johnson will miss the rest of the year because of a knee injury, according to the University of South Carolina’s athletic department.
Johnson suffered the injury in the team’s win over South Dakota Friday, Nov. 12.
"I'm obviously heartbroken for Raven," South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. "Everyone could see what she added to our basketball team this year, and a lot of that are the intangibles that will also guide her through the recovery process. Her tenacity and competitiveness will be put to use in a different way than she had planned this year, but they will sustain her, as will the support of her teammates and our coaching and medical staffs."
Johnson was part of the Gamecocks’ No. 1 signing class in 2021 and the Naismith and WBCA High School Player of the Year.
