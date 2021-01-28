GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - St. Mary's Catholic Church will not have mass on Friday morning after a spokesperson said a small fire broke out in the church basement on Thursday.
No one was hurt and firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire.
About 12 fire trucks responded to the church on West Washington Street Thursday afternoon.
Washington was blocked between Academy and Butler streets while the firefighters worked, as hoses were spread out along the roadway.
A church spokesman said the school was not impacted the fire.
