(FOX Carolina) – High School football is back starting Friday night. Teams will meet for Week Zero action across the Upstate and Friday Night Blitz will be back on the air at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights.
Our Game of the week will be Byrnes at Greer, home of the Yellow Jackets and defending Class 4A Upper State Champions.
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.
FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:
- Landrum at Blue Ridge
- St. Joseph’s at Carolina Academy
- Union County at Chapman
- Wade Hampton at Dorman
- Pickens at Easley
- Ninety Six at emerald
- South Aiken at Greenwood
- Daniel at Liberty
- Eastside at Southside
- Riverside at Travelers rest
- Greenville at Woodmont
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
- Lincoln County, GA at Abbeville
- Blacksburg at Buford
- Greenwood Christian at Calhoun Falls Charter
- Broome at Central
- McCormick at Crescent
- Christ Church at Dixie
- Chesnee at Woodruff
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz or 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
