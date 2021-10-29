Greenwood at Boiling Springs 2.jpg

(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 29, 2021). 

PHOTOS: Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Week Ten

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school  football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Ten across the Upstate. Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to see the highlights.

Our Game of the week is Abbeville vs. Christ Church.

Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.

FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:

  • Abbeville at Christ Church
  • Landrum at St. Joseph's
  • Daniel at BHP
  • Broome at Chapman
  • Southside at Powdersville
  • Clinton at Woodruff
  • Westside at Greenville
  • Greenwood at Boiling Springs
  • TL Hanna at Hillcrest
  • Dorman at Spartanburg
  • Clinton at Emerald

Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:

  • Whitmire at Dixie
  • Southside Christian at Ware Shoals (Thursday)
  • Blacksburg at Legion Collegiate (Thursday)
  • West-Oak at Ninety-Six
  • Berea at Blue Ridge
  • Liberty at Crescent
  • Carolina at Palmetto
  • Wren at Pendleton
  • Emerald at Union County
  • Travelers Rest at Easley
  • Greer at Laurens
  • Westside at Pickens
  • Fort Mill at Gaffney
  • Mauldin at JL Mann
  • Byrnes at Wade Hampton
  • Woodmont at Walhalla
  • Chesnee at Mid-Carolina

Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz  page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.

