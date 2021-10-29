PHOTOS: Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Week Ten
Greenwood at Boiling Springs 1.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 29, 2021).
Greenwood at Boiling Springs 2.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 29, 2021).
Greenwood at Boiling Springs 3.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 29, 2021).
Greenwood at Boiling Springs 4.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 29, 2021).
Greenwood at Boiling Springs 5.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 29, 2021).
Greenwood at Boiling Springs 6.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 29, 2021).
Greenwood at Boiling Springs 7.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 29, 2021).
Greenwood at Boiling Springs 8.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ Oct. 29, 2021).
Dorman at Spartanburg 1.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ October 29, 2021)
Dorman at Spartanburg 2.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ October 29, 2021)
Dorman at Spartanburg 3.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ October 29, 2021)
Dorman at Spartanburg 4.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ October 29, 2021)
Dorman at Spartanburg 5.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ October 29, 2021)
Dorman at Spartanburg 6.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ October 29, 2021)
Dorman at Spartanburg 7.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ October 29, 2021)
Dorman at Spartanburg 8.jpg
(FOX CAROLINA/ October 29, 2021)
TL Hanna vs Hillcrest (1)
A look at how students are honoring EJ Smith at the game tonight (FOX Carolina, October 29, 2021)
TL Hanna vs Hillcrest (3)
A look at how students are honoring EJ Smith at the game tonight (FOX Carolina, October 29, 2021)
TL Hanna vs Hillcrest (2)
A look at how students are honoring EJ Smith at the game tonight (FOX Carolina, October 29, 2021)
Eastside vs. Greenville
(FOX CAROLINA/ October 29, 2021).
Eastside vs. Greenville
(FOX CAROLINA/ October 29, 2021).
Eastside vs. Greenville
(FOX CAROLINA/ October 29, 2021).
Eastside vs. Greenville
(FOX CAROLINA/ October 29, 2021).
Eastside vs. Greenville
(FOX CAROLINA/ October 29, 2021).
Eastside vs. Greenville
(FOX CAROLINA/ October 29, 2021).
Southside at Powdersville (1)
A look at Southside vs. Powdersville (FOX Carolina, October 29, 2021)
Southside at Powdersville (2)
A look at Southside vs. Powdersville (FOX Carolina, October 29, 2021)
Southside at Powdersville (6)
A look at Southside vs. Powdersville (FOX Carolina, October 29, 2021)
Southside at Powdersville (5)
A look at Southside vs. Powdersville (FOX Carolina, October 29, 2021)
Southside at Powdersville (4)
A look at Southside vs. Powdersville (FOX Carolina, October 29, 2021)
Southside at Powdersville (3)
A look at Southside vs. Powdersville (FOX Carolina, October 29, 2021)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Ten across the Upstate. Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to see the highlights.
Our Game of the week is Abbeville vs. Christ Church.
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.
FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:
Abbeville at Christ Church
Landrum at St. Joseph's
Daniel at BHP
Broome at Chapman
Southside at Powdersville
Clinton at Woodruff
Westside at Greenville
Greenwood at Boiling Springs
TL Hanna at Hillcrest
Dorman at Spartanburg
Clinton at Emerald
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
Whitmire at Dixie
Southside Christian at Ware Shoals (Thursday)
Blacksburg at Legion Collegiate (Thursday)
West-Oak at Ninety-Six
Berea at Blue Ridge
Liberty at Crescent
Carolina at Palmetto
Wren at Pendleton
Emerald at Union County
Travelers Rest at Easley
Greer at Laurens
Westside at Pickens
Fort Mill at Gaffney
Mauldin at JL Mann
Byrnes at Wade Hampton
Woodmont at Walhalla
Chesnee at Mid-Carolina
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
