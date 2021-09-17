Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Week Four
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Four across the Upstate. Tune into Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights.
Our Game of the week is Byrnes vs. Gaffney.
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.
FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:
Greenwood Christian vs. Ware Shoals
Chapman at Chesnee
Asheville School at Christ Church
Greer at Union County
TL Hanna at Easley
Dutch Fork at Greenwood
Byrnes at Gaffney
Boiling Springs at Hillcrest
Pickens at JL Mann
Carolina at Mauldin
Southside at Riverside
Clover at Spartanburg
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
Powdersville at Liberty
Calhoun Falls at Southside Christian
Abbeville at Woodland
Blacksburg at Berea
Blue Ridge at Clinton
Wren at Palmetto
West-Oak at Pendleton
Eastside at Seneca
Northwestern at Greenville
DW Daniel at Walhalla
Hart County, GA at Westside
Laurens at River Bluff
Woodmont at Wade Hampton
Woodruff at BHP
These games have been canceled:
Saluda at McCormick
Ninety at Saluda
Mid-Carolina at Ninety Six
Ridgeland at St. Joseph's
Dorman at Sumter
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
