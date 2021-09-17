Dutch Fork at GWD 1.jpg

Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Week Four

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school  football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Four across the Upstate. Tune into Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights.

Our Game of the week is Byrnes vs. Gaffney.

Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.

FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:

  • Greenwood Christian vs. Ware Shoals
  • Chapman at Chesnee
  • Asheville School at Christ Church
  • Greer at Union County
  • TL Hanna at Easley
  • Dutch Fork at Greenwood
  • Byrnes at Gaffney
  • Boiling Springs at Hillcrest
  • Pickens at JL Mann
  • Carolina at Mauldin
  • Southside at Riverside
  • Clover at Spartanburg

Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:

  • Powdersville at Liberty
  • Calhoun Falls at Southside Christian
  • Abbeville at Woodland 
  • Blacksburg at Berea
  • Blue Ridge at Clinton 
  • Wren at Palmetto
  • West-Oak at Pendleton 
  • Eastside at Seneca
  • Northwestern at Greenville
  • DW Daniel at Walhalla
  • Hart County, GA at Westside
  • Laurens at River Bluff
  • Woodmont at Wade Hampton
  • Woodruff at BHP

These games have been canceled: 

  • Saluda at McCormick
  • Ninety at Saluda
  • Mid-Carolina at Ninety Six
  • Ridgeland at St. Joseph's 
  • Dorman at Sumter

Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz  page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.

