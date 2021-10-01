GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Six across the Upstate. Tune into Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights.
Our Game of the week is Greenville vs. Greer.
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.
FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:
Greenville at Greer
Carolina at Blue Ridge
Seneca at DW Daniel
Berea at Southside
Easley at Westside
Gaffney at Boiling Springs
Riverside at Dorman
Spartanburg at Byrnes
Hillcrest at Mauldin
Woodmont at TL Hanna
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
McCormick at Southside Christian
Dixie at Ware Shoals
Crescent at Abbeville
St. Joseph's at Blacksburg
Legion Collegiate at Chesnee
Christ Church at Ninety Six
Liberty at West-Oak
Broome at Emerald
Powdersville at Palmetto
BHP at Pendleton
Chapman at Woodruff
Travelers Rest at Eastside
Pickens at Walhalla
These games have been canceled:
McCormick at Dixie
Greenwood at Laurens
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
