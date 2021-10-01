Woodmont at TL Hanna 3.jpg

(FOX CAROLINA NEWS/Oct.1, 2021). 

Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Week 6

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school  football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Six across the Upstate. Tune into Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights.

Our Game of the week is Greenville vs. Greer.

Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.

FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:

  • Greenville at Greer
  • Carolina at Blue Ridge
  • Seneca at DW Daniel
  • Berea at Southside 
  • Easley at Westside
  • Gaffney at Boiling Springs
  • Riverside at Dorman
  • Spartanburg at Byrnes
  • Hillcrest at Mauldin
  • Woodmont at TL Hanna

Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:

  • McCormick at Southside Christian
  • Dixie at Ware Shoals
  • Crescent at Abbeville
  • St. Joseph's at Blacksburg
  • Legion Collegiate at Chesnee
  • Christ Church at Ninety Six
  • Liberty at West-Oak
  • Broome at Emerald
  • Powdersville at Palmetto
  • BHP at Pendleton
  • Chapman at Woodruff
  • Travelers Rest at Eastside
  • Pickens at Walhalla

These games have been canceled: 

  • McCormick at Dixie 
  • Greenwood at Laurens

Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz  page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.

