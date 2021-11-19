Ridge View at Spartanburg
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's Week Three of the high school football play off games. Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to see the highlights.
Our Game of the Week is Clinton at Daniel.
The school's have been divided into categories based on the school's football division.
FOX Carolina crews will also be at some games to film. Tune in to Friday Night Blitz tonight at 10:30 p.m. for the highlights.
5A-
- Ridge View at Spartanburg
- Gaffney at Northwestern
4A-
- Irmo at Greenville
- South Pointe at Greenwood
3A-
- Chester at Powdersville
- Clinton at Daniel
2A-
- Abbeville at Gray Collegiate
- Newberry at Christ Church
1A-
- Southside Christian at Calhoun County
- Ridge Spring-Monetta at Lamar
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
